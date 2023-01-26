|
26.01.2023 15:05:00
THE ALL-NEW 2024 SUBARU CROSSTREK COMPACT SUV MAKES U.S. DEBUT AT THE CHICAGO AUTO SHOW
CAMDEN, N.J., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America today announced the all-new 2024 Crosstrek will make its U.S. debut at the 2023 Chicago Auto Show on February 9 at 10 a.m. CT.
The event will be livestreamed on the official Subaru website. For more information, please go to: https://www.subaru.com/2024-crosstrek
About Subaru of America, Inc.
Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $270 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 78,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.
