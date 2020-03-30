The All-New Genesis G80 Digital World Premiere: Leading Design And Luxury-Focused Technology

SEOUL, South Korea, March 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The all-new Genesis G80 made its digital world premiere today. It represents both the third generation of the brand's executive sedan and a decade-plus of mid-luxury leadership from Genesis' parent company.

"The core of our brand lies within the G80," said William Lee, Executive Vice President and Global Head of the Genesis Brand. "This segment represents where we started and we're pleased that our newest offering achieves a perfect balance of discerning luxury and inspiring performance for our customers."

A Luxury Competitor, Regarded for Quality, Safety

Since its 2015 launch, Genesis has expanded its presence in the global luxury car market to include the U.S., Canada, Russia, Australia and the Middle East in addition to South Korea. Several recent accolades include:

J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS): Genesis ranked #1 in 2020 debut appearance

J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS): Genesis ranked # 1 for two years in a row

IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK +: TSP+ across entire lineup (G70, G80, G90)

Athletic Elegance Elevated

The story of the G80 begins with the brand's emblem which inspires the Crest Grille and Quad Lamps, the distinctive face of every Genesis.

"The all-new G80 is the centerpiece of our lineup perfectly weighing athletic and elegant characteristics. This represents the clearest interpretation yet of the Genesis brand identity," said SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President, Head of Global Genesis Design. "Our goal is to offer unique, design-inspired experiences for our customers."

The brand's "Athletic Elegance" design philosophy produces variations in design through a carefully-considered balance between its namesake's opposing characteristics. While other Genesis models lean more towards athleticism or elegance, the G80 is characterized by the perfect balance in between, as the core of the model range.

The front view embodies a distinguished but modern look, featuring the Crest Grill and double-lined Quad Lamp signature design elements. The two line graphics extend beyond the limits of the headlamps, into the rear fenders and the taillamps, encompassing all sides of the vehicle.

On the side, the Parabolic Line, which begins at the front Quad Lamp and gradually runs lower to the rear through the top of the door, is inspired by the elegant look of several venerable classic cars. This elegant line is counter-balanced by athletic "power lines" emphasizing the fender volume and the upfitted 20-inch wheels. In addition, the chrome trim beginning from behind the front wheels stretches out along the bottom of the door, crosses the side sills and swells upwards to the rear, strengthening forward visual motion.

The rear view features a dramatic, tapered look – highlighted by a sloping decklid and rear Quad Lamps which visually link to those in front. Chrome decor at the top of the trunk stretches the full-width repeating the theme of the Genesis emblem, while the dual exhaust finishers reference the Crest Grill design.

The Luxury of Space

The interior design of the G80 responds to the changing times where dominance of technology and information is no longer considered a luxury experience. Based on the "Beauty of White Space" concept inspired by traditional Korean architecture, priority is placed on the careful balance of personal space with state-of-the-art technology. This allowed the design team to optimize the layout of needed controls with calming, luxurious surfaces.

Visibility was enhanced by minimizing A-pillar thickness and rearview mirror dimensions, utilizing flag type side mirrors and reducing dashboard height. The resulting 'panoramic view' gives the driver a relaxed view of the road ahead and the sense of openness when seated.

Dividing the steering wheel into lower and upper halves, Genesis distinguishes the upper (panoramic area) and lower part (control area) to optimize intuitive use of the vehicle as well as the view ahead.

The steering wheel and sleek, thin air vents run across the passenger compartment splitting it into the panoramic area above and the control area below. The number of hard buttons and switches was intentionally kept to a minimum, both for aesthetic purposes and ease of use.

In the panoramic area, a heads-up display, a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 14.5-inch infotainment system display necessary information while driving.

The control area is equipped with an intuitive suite of interfaces: a Genesis integrated controller for HVAC controls, a rotary-operated electronic shift dial and touch-and-write infotainment system.

G80's leading interior space has been further developed. Both headroom and legroom were increased by lowering the seating height of the second row, allowing for both more interior room and a more dramatic roofline. Completing the space, the G80 features leather seating and steering wheel surfaces, soft-touch fabrics and coatings as well as open pore wood trim finishes.

Dynamic Luxury Begins with a Solid Foundation, Powertrain Innovations

The G80's platform represents a brand-exclusive, third-generation, rear-wheel drive platform with a design that lowers the body and the center of gravity to secure a wider cabin and improved driving stability.

"The all-new G80 brings all the existing strengths from the previous generations all the while upgrading the powertrain, platform and communication system with the state-of the art technologies," said Albert Biermann, President, Head of Research & Development Division at Hyundai Motor Group. "It is a true, authentic Genesis."

The use of lighter weight materials was a distinct focus. Aluminum is used for about 19 percent of the body, reducing the weight by 110 kg (243 lbs) compared to the previous one, thus increasing fuel efficiency and performance.

Engineered for world markets and customer needs, the G80 features three powertrains:

2.5-liter turbocharged Inline-4: 304 PS (300 HP @ 5,800 rpm) and 43.0 kgf·m torque (311 lb.-ft. from 1,650 – 4,000 rpm)

3.5-liter turbocharged V6: 380 PS (375 HP @ 5,800 rpm) and 54.0 kgf·m torque (391 lb.-ft. from 1,300 – 4,500 rpm)

Diesel 2.2-liter Inline-4: 210 PS, 45.0 kgf·m torque. (Not available in the U.S. market)

The G80 features improved door sealing, new engine compartment sound insulation and resonant sound-reducing wheels to ensure indoor quietness and class-leading, low levels of noise (NVH). In addition, the Electronically Controlled Suspension with Road Preview, enhances ride quality by reducing road impacts using information supplied through the front camera.

Advanced Safety

In keeping with the brand's safety platform, G80 applies standard active and passive safety systems, as part of a brand-level engineering commitment to passenger security. State-of-the-art, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) include:

Highway Driving Assist II (HDA II): This system helps assist the driver in a wider variety of situations than before, including during lane change maneuvers when the turn signal is used, and when others merge in front of you.

Smart Cruise Control with Machine Learning (SCC-ML): A world first, SCC-ML, as applied to the all-new Genesis GV80 SUV earlier this year, incorporates artificial intelligence (AI) within the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) feature that helps the car to independently learn the driving characteristics of - and assist - its driver.

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA): This system may help automatically bring the G80 to a stop in certain situations where there is a risk of collision with an approaching vehicle detected on the left or right side of the intersection. G80 may also help detect potential collision risks in certain situations where a pedestrian is sensed in close proximity to the vehicle while in motion, for example.

Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA): BCA is essentially a Blind Spot Monitor with active capabilities. BCA helps reduce the chance of potential impact with a moving vehicle and may alert the driver if a vehicle is detected in the driver's blind-spot

A complement of 10 air bags includes front and side airbags as well as a center airbag, between the front seat occupants, that helps prevent secondary contact between occupants in a side impact.

In addition, the Genesis safety platform works to integrate communications between 40+ controllers in real time to help ensure the safest response in various scenarios.

Next-Generation, Technology-Enabled Luxury

The G80 offers a high level of convenience to drivers with a suite of new technology. Each new feature is focused on further and seamlessly integrating the G80 with its client's lifestyle, devices and preferences. A selection of highlighted features include:

The Remote Smart Parking Assistant (RSPA) provides remote drive/reverse functions that facilitate parking in narrow spaces, as well as perpendicular parking and parallel parking. This can be controlled within the car or outside, remotely via the key fob.

The 12.3-inch 3D instrument cluster recognizes the driver's eyes and provides various driving information and can be converted to 2D depending on the driver's preference.

The Genesis Integrated Controller allows users to set destinations or enter phone numbers by simply writing on the main control center instead of complicated keyboard input.

A 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system links with the Genesis Integrated Controller to support Genesis Quick Guide and Valet mode.

Valet mode is a function that enhances security so that users' personal information does not appear on infotainment screens when using a Valet parking service.

Over-the-air, wireless updates to the navigation system.

Phone connectivity including Android Auto and Apple Car Play.

With an eye toward the senses, luxury-focused items include:

The driver's seat is equipped with an ergo motion seat function featuring seven air cells which enables optimum seating for each driving mode and reduces fatigue via a stretching mode and automatic posture correction functions.

Ambient mood lamps applied throughout the interior add a sense of calm to the passenger space in various colors.

From a sound standpoint, Genesis has enhanced the engine's sound with its Active Sound Design (ASD), standard on all G80s equipped with gasoline engines, adding an additional level of customization.

The Lexicon sound system allows passengers to enjoy the vivid sound effects of a concert, such as "Quantum Logic Surround Audience Mode/Stage Mode," adding to the joy of listening.

The first row HVAC system allows the driver to adjust the heated/ventilated seats in the second row and the air conditioning mode/temperature independently of the first row, increasing the convenience for second row passengers.

Marketplace

The all-new G80 enters the marketplace on March 30th in South Korea and in the second half of the year in other markets, starting with North America.

Specifications



G80 Overall Length (mm/in.) 4,995 / 196.7 Width (mm/in.) 1,925 / 75.8 Height (mm/in.) 1,465 / 57.7 Wheelbase (mm/in.) 3,010 / 118.5 Drive RWD / AWD Engine Gasoline 2.5 T Gasoline 3.5 T Diesel 2.2 Displacement (cc) 2,497 3,470 2,151 Power (PS / HP) 304 / 300 380 / 375 210 / - Torque

(kgf·m / lb.-ft.) 43 / 311 54 / 391 45 / -

