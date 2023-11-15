|
15.11.2023 21:07:13
The Altcoin Rally Is On: Why Solana, Avalanche, and Cronos Are Soaring Higher Today
The crypto rally is on, yet again. For tokens supporting proof-of-stake Layer-1 blockchain networks, today's rally has been rather incredible.As of 2 p.m. ET, Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX), and Cronos (CRYPTO: CRO) have each seen double-digit gains, surging 16.5%, 22.1%, and 21.4%, respectively, over the past 24 hours. A mix of broadly bullish macro conditions and risk-on appetite appear to be driving a majority of risk assets higher today, prompting moves in higher-risk, higher-upside digital assets as well in today's session.That said, these cryptocurrencies each have their own unique catalysts worth diving into. In particular, some rather prominent bullish forecasts are building, given the growth these three crypto networks have seen in transaction volume and fundamental metrics.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
