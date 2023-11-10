|
The Alzheimer's Drug Market Is Heating Up. Should You Buy the Leading Contenders' Stocks?
It's a no-brainer to invest in businesses that are making headway in the growth markets of the future. In biopharma, therapies to treat or prevent Alzheimer's disease constitute one such growth market. And with more medicines slated to hit the market relatively soon, now's the time to be screening for investments if you want to capture some of the upcoming growth.But which of the players is the best bet? Let's survey the competitive landscape as it is today, and think through how it's likely to develop.Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) is the Alzheimer's market leader, as it has the distinction of having two different medicines on the market. The first is Aduhelm, which it's effectively abandoning due to the drug's poor efficacy, burdensome side effects, low uptake by patients, extremely high pricing, and lack of coverage by key public and private insurers. It also sells Leqembi, which nabbed a full regulatory approval in July and hasn't yet reported a full fiscal quarter of sales data.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
