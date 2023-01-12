|
12.01.2023 22:28:02
The Amazon of Latin America: Is MercadoLibre Stock a Buy Now?
MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) stock popped over 8% today on news from a Brazilian competitor. In the below video, I share this news and how it could impact MercadoLibre going forward. I also provide a background of the business, important growth demographics, valuation, and a chart to see where the stock could be headed next. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 12, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 12, 2023.Continue reading
