The Amazon of South Korea Looks Like a Screaming Buy

Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) is occasionally referred to as the Amazon of South Korea thanks to the similarities it shares with the famous e-commerce giant's retail business. While many companies around the globe try to claim that comparison, Coupang is perhaps the most similar in terms of its actual operations and its management team's approach to investing for the future.With the stock now down more than 60% from its all-time highs, the market might be giving investors a unique opportunity to buy this South Korean e-commerce leader at an attractive price. Let's take a look. Like Amazon , Coupang sells a wide variety of both owned products and items from third-party merchants. And just as Amazon now does, Coupang also delivers most of its orders through its own in-house delivery network. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel