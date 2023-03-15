|
15.03.2023 11:00:00
The Amazon Stock: Bear vs. Bull
In 2022, Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock fell nearly 50% over 12 months as an economically challenging environment wreaked havoc on its e-commerce business. Reductions in consumer spending and foreign currency fluctuations led its North American and international segments to report a combined $10.6 billion in operating losses in fiscal 2022. As a result, Amazon's stock garnered a lot of bears who are justifiably concerned about how long it will take for the company to get its e-commerce segments back to profitability. However, bulls continue to see Amazon's long-term potential as the leader of two lucrative markets.Prospective investors would do well to be aware of both arguments. Here's the bear versus bull of Amazon's stock. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
