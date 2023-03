The Amazon Stock: Bear vs. Bull

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In 2022, Amazon 's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock fell nearly 50% over 12 months as an economically challenging environment wreaked havoc on its e-commerce business. Reductions in consumer spending and foreign currency fluctuations led its North American and international segments to report a combined $10.6 billion in operating losses in fiscal 2022. As a result, Amazon's stock garnered a lot of bears who are justifiably concerned about how long it will take for the company to get its e-commerce segments back to profitability. However, bulls continue to see Amazon's long-term potential as the leader of two lucrative markets.Prospective investors would do well to be aware of both arguments. Here's the bear versus bull of Amazon's stock. Continue reading