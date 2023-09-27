|
27.09.2023 19:55:00
The America Project Presents: We The People Call - A Virtual Assembly Hosted by Rebecca Ricks, President of Florida Moms for America
SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Join us for an engaging and empowering virtual assembly called "We the People," hosted by Rebecca Ricks, the President of Florida Moms for America. This call aims to bring together individuals who are passionate about shaping the future of our community, state, and nation. Come ask experts your important questions during the question and answer portion of the zoom call about election malfeasance, how our borders are effected by elections and strategies to help make our elections free, fair and honest. Find out more on what happened in our last elections, hear it from the experts! Be sure to reserve your spot at www.theamericaproject.com/events
Featured Speakers:
- Rebecca Ricks, President of Florida Moms for America (Host)
- Patrick Byrne, Entrepreneur and Founder of Overstock.com
- Dr Pete Chambers, Humanitarian, Decorated Green Beret Veteran and Border Expert
- Stephanie Lambert, Michigan Federal Defense Attorney
- Shelby Busch, Maricopa GOP 1st Vice Chairwoman
Ms. Amanda Freytes, Director of Public Relations Amanda.Freytes@AmericaProject.com
8388 S. Tamiami Trail, Suite 293
Sarasota, FL 34238
Email: info@AmericaProject.com
SOURCE The America Project
