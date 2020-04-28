The American Council of Learned Societies Announces the 2020 Mellon/ACLS Scholars and Society Fellows

NEW YORK and PHILADELPHIA, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS) is pleased to announce the awardees of the 2020 Mellon/ACLS Scholars and Society Fellowship program.

Now in its second year, this singular program offers opportunities for faculty in PhD-granting humanities departments or programs to engage significant societal questions in their research, serve as ambassadors for humanities scholarship beyond the academy, and deepen their support for innovations in doctoral education on their campuses. The awards are made possible by a grant from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.

Scholars and Society Fellows conduct research projects while in residence at cultural, media, government, policy, or community organizations of their choice. The awards promote mutually beneficial partnerships between fellows and their host institutions and the communities they serve.

"At a time of truly global challenge, ACLS is pleased to share news of outstanding humanistic scholars making a difference in the world," said ACLS President Joy Connolly. "We at ACLS are grateful for the opportunity granted us by The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation to reward scholars devoted to the public good, so that they will be enriched by the experience of working with people and communities outside academia and — equally important — bring that experience back to their departments. These twelve awardees will help prepare the next generation of scholars to serve the public interest."

The twelve projects chosen for the 2020 Scholars and Society Fellowships each demonstrate the dynamic role humanistic scholarship plays beyond academic settings. They include an exploration with Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin on ways language barriers may impact access to women's health services within Latinx communities; a collaboration with the Pacific Writers' Connection in Hawaii to expand their educational curriculum and resources on environmentalism and Pacific Islander culture; and a partnership with the American Friends Service Committee in Philadelphia, working with black students at local universities and residents in the surrounding neighborhoods, to examine the rise and consequences of university police forces.

The fellowships offer a stipend of $75,000 plus $6,000 for research and project costs, as well as $15,000 in additional funding in the year following the fellowship for programming that bridges fellows' community engaged work with doctoral education on their campuses. The award also provides $10,000 in funding for the fellows' partner organizations.

About the American Council of Learned Societies

Formed in 1919, the American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS) is a nonprofit federation of 75 scholarly organizations. As the preeminent representative of American scholarship in the humanities and related social sciences, ACLS holds a core belief that knowledge is a public good. As such, ACLS strives to promote the circulation of humanistic knowledge throughout society. In addition to stewarding and representing its member organizations, ACLS employs its $140 million endowment and $35 million annual operating budget to support scholarship in the humanities and social sciences and to advocate for the centrality of the humanities in the modern world.

