The American Deposit Management Co. Manages Federal Funds for Covid-19 Pandemic Relief

MILWAUKEE, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Deposit Management Co. (ADM), a Milwaukee-based financial services company, was chosen by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) to manage the $75 million We're All In Small Business Grant.

Funded by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the We're All In Small Business Grant Program will provide $2,500 grants to 30,000 Wisconsin small businesses to assist with the costs of business interruption or for health and safety improvements, wages and salary, rent, mortgages and inventory.

"We are proud to have been chosen by the WEDC on this initiative," said Kelly A. Brown, CEO of The American Deposit Management Co. "By working with the community banks, ADM will ensure that these grant dollars are fully protected and receive the highest return possible." Since 2009, ADM has been protecting cash for its clients nationwide. "As a Wisconsin-based business, to be part of helping our fellow businesses in this way is truly special," said Brown.

The WEDC began accepting applications online for the $75 million We're All In Small Business Grant (WSBG) program June 15, 2020. "Small businesses have been hit especially hard by the pandemic," said Missy Hughes, WEDC Secretary and CEO. "The We're All In Small Business Grants are intended to provide the 'starter fluid' to get these economic engines running again." Grants will be paid to approved applicants in the coming days.

Headquartered in Pewaukee, Wisconsin, The American Deposit Management Company offers comprehensive array of products and solutions for financial institutions and finance managers across the Midwest.

