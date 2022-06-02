The American Express® Gold Card Welcomes Three New Additions to the $120 Dining Credit – Goldbelly, Wine.com and Milk Bar

American Express (NYSE: AXP) today announced it is adding three new participating partners, Goldbelly, Wine.com and Milk Bar to the $120 Dining Credit on the Gold Card. These are in addition to existing Dining Credit partners and Card Member favorites, which include Grubhub, The Cheesecake Factory and select Shake Shack locations. Once enrolled, American Express Gold Card Members can earn up to $10 in statement credits monthly when they pay with their Card at these participating partners.

"The Dining Credit has become increasingly popular with Card Members each year since its launch in 2018,” said Shibli Juneja, Vice President, U.S. Consumer Premium Products at American Express. "Whether our Card Members choose to dine out at a restaurant they booked on Resy, stay in with a home-cooked meal and great wine, or share the gift of food with friends and family, the Gold Card now offers more choice and flexibility when it comes to dining.”

To celebrate the new Dining Credit partners, American Express will take over the famed Santa Monica Pier in Los Angeles with an unforgettable food event, Amex Gold x Resy Present: The Boardwalk on July 9, 2022. Some of LA’s hottest restaurants, including Angler, Cobi's, Eszett, Ggiata, Guelaguetza, Gwen, Hotville Chicken, Konbi, Majordomo, Petit Trois, Pizzana and more, will reimagine classic boardwalk treats to enjoy alongside games and activities that bring the Gold Card Dining Credit partners to life, like a Milk Bar Dunk Tank, Wine.com waterfront lounge and a Goldbelly Photobooth. Click here to learn more and purchase tickets, or visit Resy.com/gold-boardwalk. Amex Gold x Resy Present: The Boardwalk will be the first of several events for Card Members to enjoy across the country this year.

People are excited to explore the world of food again; in fact, the latest Amex Trendex* reported that 55% of consumers agree they plan to spend more money on meals and food this year than last year. Today, American Express Gold Card Members can enjoy valuable dining and other benefits including:

$120 Dining Credit (up to $10/month in statement credits) when Card Members pay with the Gold Card at Grubhub, The Cheesecake Factory, Goldbelly, Wine.com, Milk Bar, and select Shake Shack locations. Enrollment required.

To learn more about the American Express Gold Card, including rates, fees and other terms, visit https://www.americanexpress.com/us/credit-cards/card/gold-card/.

