|
20.06.2022 15:00:00
THE AMERICAN KENNEL CLUB BRINGS INAUGURAL AKC FLYBALL DOG CHALLENGE TO ESPN2
NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Kennel Club (AKC®) is excited to announce that the AKC Flyball Dog Challenge, brought to you by presenting and official sponsors The Farmer's Dog and YuMOVE, will be broadcast on ESPN2. The competition will premiere on Saturday, June 25th at 1pm ET.
This invitational event, held in collaboration with North American Flyball Association, took place on May 22, 2022, in Concord, NC. Eight teams from the United States and Canada competed over two days.
"We're thrilled to introduce ESPN viewers to a variety of dog sports, and Flyball is as exciting as they come," said Gina DiNardo, AKC Executive Secretary. "This canine relay race is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats!"
The broadcast will be hosted by sportscaster Carolyn Manno, including sideline reporter Bill Ellis and analysis by Ashley Hilliker.
Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization, which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 22,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests. Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite and the AKC Museum of the Dog. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

