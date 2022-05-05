THE AMERICAN KENNEL CLUB MAKES A SPLASH ON ESPN2 WITH AKC DIVING DOGS PREMIER CUP

NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Kennel Club (AKC®) is excited to announce that the AKC Diving Dogs Premier Cup Presented by The Farmer's Dog will air on ESPN2. The competition will be televised on Monday, May 16th at 7pm ET.

This year's AKC Diving Dogs Premier Cup, held in collaboration with North American Diving Dogs, took place on April 2, 2022, at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala, FL. Dogs from across the country competed in Distance and Air Retrieve, with the top three in each receiving prize money.

"Diving Dogs is a fun, action-packed competition, and we're thrilled to bring it to ESPN viewers," said Gina DiNardo, AKC Executive Secretary. "The excitement in the air was palpable, and we're sure that viewers at home will feel it, too."

The broadcast will be hosted by ESPN's Phil Murphy, including play-by-play by sportscaster Carolyn Manno and analysis by Bill Ellis.

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization, which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 22,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests. Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite and the AKC Museum of the Dog. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

