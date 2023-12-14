14.12.2023 22:05:00

The Andersons, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for First Quarter 2024

MAUMEE, Ohio, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces a first quarter 2024 cash dividend of 19 cents($0.19) per share payable on January 22, 2024, to shareholders of record as of January 02, 2024. This three percent increase from the company's fourth quarter 2023 cash dividend of 18.5 cents($0.185) per share reflects continuing strong operating performance.

The Andersons, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/The Andersons, Inc.)

This is The Andersons' 109th consecutive quarterly cash dividend since listing on the Nasdaq in February 1996.

About The Andersons, Inc.
The Andersons, Inc., named to Forbes list of America's Best Small Companies for 2023 and one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023 by Newsweek®, is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity merchandising, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons is committed to providing extraordinary service to its customers, helping its employees improve, supporting its communities, and increasing the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-andersons-inc-declares-cash-dividend-for-first-quarter-2024-302016005.html

SOURCE The Andersons, Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Andersons Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Andersons Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Andersons Inc 50,52 3,38% Andersons Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht etwas fester ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich stabil -- US-Börsen enden höher -- Börsen in Fernost schließen überwiegend freundlich
Der heimische Markt legte einen freundlichen Handelstag hin. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierte seitwärts. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche fester. In Fernost ging es am Freitag überwiegend nach oben.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen