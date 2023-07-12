|
12.07.2023 22:05:00
The Andersons, Inc. to Release Second Quarter Results on August 1
MAUMEE, Ohio, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) will release its financial results for the second quarter 2023 after 4 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. The company will host a webcast on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 11 a.m. EDT to discuss the results and provide a company update.
To listen over the phone, please dial 888-317-6003 (U.S. toll-free) or 412-317-6061 (international toll) and use elite entry number: 5878900. To watch the webcast, go to https://app.webinar.net/dwMKAr514rB and submit the requested information as directed. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investors page of www.andersonsinc.com.
About The Andersons, Inc.
The Andersons, Inc., named to Forbes list of America's Best Small Companies for 2023 and one of the Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023 by Newsweek, is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity merchandising, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons is committed to providing extraordinary service to its customers, helping its employees improve, supporting its communities, and increasing the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-andersons-inc-to-release-second-quarter-results-on-august-1-301875563.html
SOURCE The Andersons, Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Andersons Inc
|42,08
|0,00%
