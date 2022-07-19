|
The Andersons, Inc. to Release Second Quarter Results on August 2
MAUMEE, Ohio, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2022 after 4 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. The company will host a webcast on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 11 a.m. EDT to discuss the results and provide a company update.
To listen over the phone, please dial 888-317-6003 (U.S. toll-free) or 412-317-6061 (international toll) and use elite entry number: 4313758. To watch the webcast, go to https://app.webinar.net/NKr9d6xjJv0 and submit the requested information as directed. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investors page of www.andersonsinc.com.
About The Andersons, Inc.
The Andersons, Inc., celebrating 75 years of service and named to Forbes® lists of America's Best Employers for 2022 and Best Employers for Diversity 2022 as well as America's Most Trusted Companies 2022 by Newsweek®, is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity merchandising, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons is committed to providing extraordinary service to its customers, helping its employees improve, supporting its communities, and increasing the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.
