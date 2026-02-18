18.02.2026 08:10:33

The Andersons Q4 Earnings Climb, But Revenues Slip

(RTTNews) - The Andersons, Inc.(ANDE), an agribusiness company, reported a rise in earnings for the fourth quarter, despite a decline in revenues.

For the three-month period to December 31, 2025, the company reported a net income of $67.434 million, or $1.97 per share, compared with $45.090 million, or $1.31 per share, in the same period last year.

Excluding items, profit increased to $70 million, or $2.04 per share from $46.863 million, or $1.36 per share, in the prior year.

Income before income taxes was $87.578 million, higher than $67.250 million a year ago. Sales and merchandising revenues were $2.536 billion, less than $3.123 billion in the previous year.

Bill Krueger, CEO of Andersons, said: "Our record fourth quarter results reflect solid execution in both Renewables and Agribusiness. Recent investments in both businesses, including full ownership of the ethanol plants, contributed to this quarter's financial performance. Our Skyland locations were able to accumulate large corn and sorghum positions at favorable values and saw the return of sorghum exports through our Houston port elevator. Eastern assets realized seasonally high elevation margins on higher volumes from increased corn demand, while over-supplied markets continued to limit merchandising opportunities."

