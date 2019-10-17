The Annual CX Summit organized by CCAM in Kuala Lumpur this November just got bigger

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CX Summit 2019 in Kuala Lumpur (KL), organized by the Contact Centre Association of Malaysia (CCAM), is on its way to be bigger and better than before – after having already attracted some 400 delegates for the last two years. This year's engagement will take place in the prestigious 5-star facilities of The Sheraton Petaling Jaya.

Known for its rich content and immaculate event organization, the Summit has earned a very strong following in its 5 short years of existence – and like the past, this year's CX Summit will bring fresh new thought-leadership to examine the opportunities for the business communities here. Led by global thought-leadership by Nienke Bloem for CX Design, Claire Boscq-Scott for Service Excellence and Natalie Turner for Innovation; the Organizing Committee of the CX Summit 2019 have a fantastic line-up of speaker presentations, relevant case studies, a mini-expo showcase of the latest solutions and the highly engaging "Meeting of Minds" workshop along with many business networking opportunities.

Additionally, this year's Summit has also attracted more high-quality global partnerships with the presence of brands like NICE Systems, Genesys, NTT, Automation Anywhere, COPC, Collab, Amazon Web Services, SAP, Qualtrics, Salesforce, Infobip, AiChat, TACK TMI and the many more. All these promises to introduce latest capabilities into this region – something that stands to benefit ASEAN's digital aspirations as well.

Raymond Devadass - the President of CCAM, the association behind the CX Summit series, commented that, "In the last 20 years, there has been a major shift in the experience that the industry delivers," and then he added to comment, "… the global CX industry is undergoing a major revolution as a result of automation, artificial intelligence and machine learning. The pace of change is accelerating, fuelled by technology and changes in customer expectations. These new disruptive technologies are forcing us to re-think the way CX activities operate."

The Organizing Chairperson of CX Summit 2019, Vig Sivalingam explained this year's plans for the Summit by sharing "This year's theme of Customer Experience - Engage, Elevate, Excel is to describe the conditions & opportunities in the region taking into consideration the fact that every brand wanting to learn from each other on the best practices." He went on to add that this year's Summit will be a rare treat, a festival of Customer Experience through the lens of customer centricity, marketing thinking, human resource leadership, technology solutions and business strategy.

CX Summit 2019 is organized by the Contact Centre Association of Malaysia (CCAM) with a view of membership value and industry development. CCAM is a non-profit based association in Malaysia.

PR Newswire is the News Release Distribution Partner of CX Summit 2019.

Book your seats now through www.cxsummit.com.my

Delegate passes are priced at the best levels in this region, at RM1,960.00 / USD488.00.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191017/2614022-1

SOURCE CONTACT CENTRE ASSOCIATION OF MALAYSIA (CCAM)