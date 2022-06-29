Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
29.06.2022 17:40:04

The Annual General Meeting 2022 of Highlight Event and Entertainment AG for the fiscal year 2021 adopts all motions of the Board of Directors

Highlight Event and Entertainment AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
The Annual General Meeting 2022 of Highlight Event and Entertainment AG for the fiscal year 2021 adopts all motions of the Board of Directors

29.06.2022 / 17:40

Annual General Meeting of Highlight Event and Entertainment AG

The Annual General Meeting 2022 of Highlight Event and Entertainment AG for the fiscal year 2021 adopts all motions of the Board of Directors

Pratteln-based Highlight Event and Entertainment AG, which is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, today held its Annual General Meeting for the 2021 financial year. All the motions proposed by the Board of Directors were approved by the shareholders with a clear majority.

Bernhard Burgener was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors for another term of office, as were Alexander Studhalter, Peter von Büren, Rolf Elgeti, Sven Heller and Clive Ng.

Rolf Elgeti and Sven Heller were reconfirmed as members of the Compensation Committee and Mazars AG, Zurich, was appointed as the new auditor.

 

Contact:
Highlight Event and Entertainment AG
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
4133 Pratteln
Investor Relations 
Tel.: +41 41 226 05 97
Fax: +41 41 226 05 98

info@hlee.ch
http://www.hlee.ch

 


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Highlight Event and Entertainment AG
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
4133 Pratteln
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 226 05 97
Fax: +41 41 226 05 98
E-mail: info@hlee.ch
Internet: www.hlee.ch
ISIN: CH0003583256
Valor: 896040
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1387015

 
End of News EQS News Service

1387015  29.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1387015&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Highlight Event and Entertainment AGmehr Nachrichten