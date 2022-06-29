Highlight Event and Entertainment AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

The Annual General Meeting 2022 of Highlight Event and Entertainment AG for the fiscal year 2021 adopts all motions of the Board of Directors



Annual General Meeting of Highlight Event and Entertainment AG

Pratteln-based Highlight Event and Entertainment AG, which is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, today held its Annual General Meeting for the 2021 financial year. All the motions proposed by the Board of Directors were approved by the shareholders with a clear majority.

Bernhard Burgener was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors for another term of office, as were Alexander Studhalter, Peter von Büren, Rolf Elgeti, Sven Heller and Clive Ng.

Rolf Elgeti and Sven Heller were reconfirmed as members of the Compensation Committee and Mazars AG, Zurich, was appointed as the new auditor.

