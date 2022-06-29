|
29.06.2022 17:40:04
The Annual General Meeting 2022 of Highlight Event and Entertainment AG for the fiscal year 2021 adopts all motions of the Board of Directors
|
Highlight Event and Entertainment AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
Annual General Meeting of Highlight Event and Entertainment AG
The Annual General Meeting 2022 of Highlight Event and Entertainment AG for the fiscal year 2021 adopts all motions of the Board of Directors
Pratteln-based Highlight Event and Entertainment AG, which is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, today held its Annual General Meeting for the 2021 financial year. All the motions proposed by the Board of Directors were approved by the shareholders with a clear majority.
Bernhard Burgener was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors for another term of office, as were Alexander Studhalter, Peter von Büren, Rolf Elgeti, Sven Heller and Clive Ng.
Rolf Elgeti and Sven Heller were reconfirmed as members of the Compensation Committee and Mazars AG, Zurich, was appointed as the new auditor.
Contact:
info@hlee.ch
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Highlight Event and Entertainment AG
|Netzibodenstrasse 23b
|4133 Pratteln
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 41 226 05 97
|Fax:
|+41 41 226 05 98
|E-mail:
|info@hlee.ch
|Internet:
|www.hlee.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0003583256
|Valor:
|896040
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1387015
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1387015 29.06.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!