23.06.2023 17:50:03

The Annual General Meeting of Highlight Event and Entertainment AG adopts all the proposals of the Board of Directors

Highlight Event and Entertainment AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
The Annual General Meeting of Highlight Event and Entertainment AG adopts all the proposals of the Board of Directors

23.06.2023 / 17:50 CET/CEST

PRESS RELEASE

Annual General Meeting of Highlight Event and Entertainment AG

The Annual General Meeting of Highlight Event and Entertainment AG adopts all the proposals of the Board of Directors.

Highlight Event and Entertainment AG, Pratteln ("HLEE"), which is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, held its Annual General Meeting today. All the motions proposed by the Board of Directors were approved by the shareholders with a large majority in each case.

Bernhard Burgener was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors for another term of office, and Peter von Büren and Clive Ng were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors for another year. Edda Kraft and Stefan Wehrenberg were newly elected as members of the Board of Directors and the Compensation Committee. Mazars AG, Zurich, was re-elected as auditors.

Furthermore, in connection with the revised Swiss company law, the Articles of Association were amended and, among other things, a capital band with a term of five years was introduced, which allows capital increases of up to 50% and reductions of up to 20% of the currently existing share capital. The existing conditional capital for convertible instruments was also increased to up to 47.4% of the current share capital.

For more information:

Highlight Event and Entertainment AG   
Netzibodenstrasse 23b     
4133 Pratteln      
Investor Relations     
Phone: +41 41 226 05 97     
Fax: +41 41 226 05 98

info@hlee.ch
www.hlee.ch

 

 

 

 

 


