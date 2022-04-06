|
06.04.2022 17:52:11
The Annual General Meeting of Valora Holding AG approves all proposals by the Board of Directors
|
Valora Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
The Annual General Meeting of Valora Holding AG, chaired by Franz Julen, the outgoing Chairman of the Board of Directors, took place in Basel today. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, shareholders were only able to exercise their rights via the independent proxy and did not participate in person. The proxy represented the votes of 2,416,031 registered shares of Valora Holding AG, equivalent to 55.03% of the share capital.
The General Meeting approved the distribution of a total of CHF 3.00 gross per dividend-bearing share - half from available earnings and half from the reserve from capital contributions, whereby the latter is withholding-tax-exempt.
The shareholders also elected the previous Vice-Chairman Sascha Zahnd as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors of Valora Holding AG. Sascha Zahnd thus succeeds Franz Julen, who after 15 years on the Board of Directors, including five as Chairman, did not stand for re-election. All other members of the Board of Directors were confirmed in office. Alongside Sascha Zahnd, these include Markus Bernhard, Insa Klasing, Michael Kliger, Dr Karin Schwab and Felix Stinson.
Moreover, the Annual General Meeting passed all other proposals by the Board of Directors. It therefore also approved the 2021 Remuneration Report in a consultative vote and the future total maximum remuneration for the Board of Directors and Group Executive Management in a binding vote.
At its inaugural meeting immediately following the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors elected Insa Klasing as the new Vice-Chairman. In addition, the Board of Directors decided to upgrade the existing Governance Board Sustainability to the ESG Committee, a regular body of the Board of Directors equivalent to the other committees. The ESG Committee is chaired by Sascha Zahnd, the other member being Felix Stinson.
Further information on the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Valora Holding AG is available on this link.
This media release is available online at www.valora.com/newsroom
About Valora
Each and every day, around 15,000 employees in the Valora network work to brighten up their customers' journey with a comprehensive foodvenience offering - nearby, quick, convenient and fresh. The around 2,700 small-scale points of sale of Valora are located at highly frequented locations in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. The company includes, among others, k kiosk, Brezelkönig, BackWerk, Ditsch, Press & Books, avec, Caffè Spettacolo and the popular own brand ok.- as well as a continuously growing range of digital services. Valora is also one of the world's leading producers of pretzels and benefits from a well-integrated value chain in the area of baked goods. In 2021, Valora generated annual external sales of CHF 2.2 billion. The Group's registered office is in Muttenz, Switzerland. The registered shares of Valora Holding AG (VALN) are traded on SIX Swiss Exchange AG.
More information is available at www.valora.com.
If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact:
End of Media Release
1322269 06.04.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!