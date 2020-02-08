The Annual YOUTH DAY Festival is Leading New ECO Standard for Events

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- YOUTH DAY, with Toronto's CHUM 104.5, is excited to announce that the 14th annual Arts Celebration will be on Sunday, JULY 19th from 11:00am to 11:00pm at Yonge-Dundas Square!

With Toronto as home base, Youth Day (YD) will again host around 40,000 visitors, while also closing down Yonge Street from Dundas south to Queen to accommodate its vibrant YD Street Market that features a wide variety of foods from different cultures. Interesting artisans from our extensive communities, plus valuable community organizations will also line the street, and the third performers platform on Yonge is again being hosted by Jam Chamber Rehearsal Studio.

YOUTH DAY, working with City of Toronto departments such as Waste Management in keeping with the "Climate Action Strategy," will highlight and urge vendors and the audience alike to be conscious of our carbon-footprints during concerts and festivals in Toronto. Special flagged stations this year will identify recyclable, bio-degradable and garbage waste stations. Corporate Champions like GFL Environmental Inc. are also partaking in the initiative, and community leaders, renowned speakers, and advocates have been invited to attend and educate about responsible eco-friendly efforts at home and in business so each of us can do our part.

YOUTH DAY is also "bringing back DISCO" with audience participation!

This Summer YOUTH DAY is challenging Toronto to set a new world record in keeping with this year's theme: "Bringing Back DISCO!", and inviting ALL to dance to the iconic songs of the 70's era. Audiences can dress in costume and enjoy the music & fun on YDS' tiled floor!

ABOUT YOUTH DAY 2020

The free annual family Festival applauds young aspiring artists, focusing from little kids to 29 year olds, showcasing their MUSIC, DANCE, ART, PHOTOGRAPHY, FASHION and FILM at the non-stop event which features over 500 YD participants during the big day.

Electronic Auditions are now open at http://www.youthdayglobal.com.

Right from the opening, to the 6 o'clock Moment of Silence remembering youth lost to violence, to the surprise flash dances and incredible JUNO nominees such as Girl Pow-R, plus other celebrity supporters, and the headliner - there is something for all to love at YOUTH DAY!

The volunteer-operated event will feature some 100 act changes during the non-stop 12 hours.

ABOUT YOUTH DAY:

YOUTH DAY was created by Canadian Founder and Executive Producer Tylaine Duggan in 2006 to engage young people, and encourage them to find a passion in MUSIC, DANCE, ART, PHOTOGRAPHY, FASHION and FILM. Its design focuses them during the year towards a goal, and at the festival allows them to showcase their positive achievements across 3 outdoor stages in downtown Toronto, which also features a Youth Gallery for more than 40,000 visitors – applauding their efforts and helping build self-esteem for our next generation of young people.

YOUTH DAY is a non-profit entity operated solely by dedicated volunteers and caring partner organizations, enabled by corporate brands sponsoring the operational costs of the festival's production in a commendable gesture of giving back to their customers, and showing their valued participation in the community. No artists or volunteers receive remuneration.

For more information please contact:

Tylaine J.F. Duggan

Youth Day Global

tylaine@youthdayglobal.com

416-813-0909

SOURCE Youth Day Global