Winners Aktie
ISIN: US97478A1060
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07.06.2026 11:19:00
The Anthropic IPO Could Make These 5 AI Stocks Unexpected Winners
Anthropic filed confidentially for a U.S. initial public offering (IPO) on June 1, 2026, days after closing a $65 billion Series H financing round that valued the company at nearly $1 trillion. The maker of Claude is officially coming to public markets, and Wall Street's initial beneficiary list starts with Amazon and Alphabet, both of which hold substantial equity stakes. But the more interesting question isn't who holds Anthropic equity. It's who holds Anthropic's infrastructure contracts. Claude isn't a software business, it's a compute business. And the companies building the machines Claude runs on could be the quieter beneficiaries of this IPO moment.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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