The Anthropic IPO Is Coming: 3 Nefarious Stats You Need to Know Ahead of What May Be the Largest IPO in Wall Street's History

Earlier this year, Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ:SPCX), better known as SpaceX, rewrote Wall Street's record books with its $1.77 trillion initial public offering (IPO), which raised $85.7 billion, including the underwriters' overallotment. But mere months after SpaceX took its place in history, it's at risk of being knocked off the pedestal by the developer of the Claude large language model (LLM), Anthropic.

According to various reports, Anthropic is targeting a November IPO, with a valuation in the neighborhood of $2 trillion. The roughly $100 billion the company could raise, along with its estimated market cap, would surpass SpaceX's epic IPO in mid-June.

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