Anthropic's IPO is coming this week, with the tech stock expected to trade by Thursday under the ticker symbol ANT. Its valuation will be high, projected to be around $1.4 trillion in market cap, but that's not nearly as high as it was expected to be previously, when analysts thought it could fetch close to $2 trillion, which would eclipse the roughly $1.8 trillion valuation at which Space Exploration Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:SPCX) went public earlier this year.

Even though it won't be a record-breaking IPO, Anthropic will be among the most valuable companies in the world when it goes public this week. It'll come with high expectations that will be hard to meet. Rather than buying the stock on its first day of trading, I'd do this instead.

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