The Anthropic IPO Is Coming. You May Already Own a Piece of the Stock

The Anthropic initial public offering (IPO) is imminent. In early October, investors expected the artificial-intelligence (AI) company to file an S-1 prospectus, which will detail Anthropic's financial performance, business strategy, and ownership structure ahead of its debut, probably a few weeks later. Most of the time, large companies like to IPO before the holiday season, so expect Anthropic to go public in October or early November.

Individual investors cannot directly buy Anthropic shares ahead of the proposed IPO. However, you may already have a stake in Anthropic going into the IPO, you just didn't know it. Here's how.

To fund its gigantic capital investments in training and running AI systems, Anthropic has secured funding and built major partnerships with Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). In return for funding, Anthropic has committed to spending tens of billions on Alphabet's Google Cloud and Amazon's Amazon Web Services (AWS).

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