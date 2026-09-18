The Anthropic IPO Is Coming Soon. These 3 Industrial Stocks Will Profit Whether You Can Get Shares or Not.

With Anthropic's potential IPO putting the AI boom once again in the spotlight, investors are naturally looking for companies supplying the infrastructure needed to support it. GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV), Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR), and Eaton (NYSE: ETN) are three industrial stocks that could benefit from the massive spending behind AI, whether or not you get a chance to buy Anthropic shares.

Training and running AI models require a lot of power, and existing grids can't deliver that electricity fast enough. This creates significant demand for power generation equipment and new grid infrastructure.

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