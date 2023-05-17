The Apocalypse Super Truck - Rescues The Boring Exotic Sportscar Market

The Apocalypse Super Truck Is The Company's Only 4x4 Truck

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apocalypse Manufacturing, the company known for constructing innovative trucks to combat all on/off-road scenarios, have taken their massively successful Juggernaut 6x6 and turned it into a 4x4 – behold the Super Truck. The Super Truck is sheer power, boasting a modified Hellcat V8 supercharged 6.2L powerplant that churns out 850 horsepower and does so with fulltime four-wheel drive. Sitting on 40" tires and 22" SFJ rims, the Super Truck comes in at a towering height of 83", a width of 98" and a total length of 240".

"There isn't another 4x4 on the market like the Apocalypse Supertruck," said Joseph Ghattas, owner and engineer.

"With the Super Truck, we wanted to combine medieval, barbaric design, that is impossible to ignore, with the ferocity of the Hemi Hellcat engine," said Joseph Ghattas, owner, engineer and head designer of Apocalypse Manufacturing. "There isn't another 4x4 on the market that has the speed, size, reliability, comfort, space and off-road/on-road features as our latest creation."

Watch the video walk around of the Super Truck here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nnSGEjFObqI

Media photos available for download here - SUPERTRUCK 5-5-2023 (1)

The enhanced size of this behemoth is complimented by its independent front suspension which allows for a tremendous 15,000lbs of raw towing capacity. This true 4x4 has a weatherproof retractable slant-back with a roll and lock cover over its almost eight-foot bed that can open, close and lock.

A steel front Grumper (grill/bumper combo) and slate-piled rear steel bumper make it impenetrable to external forces. Open wheel wells allow for ideal tire travel, making this hyper-truck able to ramp-launch ten feet off the ground (Apocalypse tested this feature over 50 times). Five off-road drive modes (Sport, Drag Race, Baja, Rock and Mud) give the driver full control of their adventure as the suspension/shocks adjust to conquer all extreme road conditions, while the option of entering a custom off-road mode is not only doable but savable. Locking differentials make this an off-road legend, able to make it out of deep mud, sand or rock, whereas the high-performance cooling system is designed specifically to combat any desert or hot climate scenario. The Super Truck features the much-lauded Dana 60™ axle.

While the exterior is all beast the interior is all beauty, featuring one of the largest cabins ever produced, the Super Truck will seat a seven-foot-tall person comfortably and features the industry's largest rear bench. The seats, doors, dash and arm rests combine durable, yet plush, leather to complete the interior, while a fully integrated 12" head unit, electric seats and mirrors, surround sound from its Harman Kardon speaker system, bird's eye camera plus parking sensors, rear mirror live cam, heated and cooled seats, panoramic sunroof and power steps (allowing for easy entering and exiting) finish off its opulence.

Most recently, Apocalypse Manufacturing was seen all over ESPN, Robb Report, TMZ and other news outlets when Dallas Mavericks/NBA star Luka Doncic appeared on live TV driving his Apocalypse 6x6 truck. The company has also been featured in the major Paramount motion picture "The Lost City," starring Sandra Bullock, Brad Pitt, Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe and had one of their trucks venture over 3,000 miles as a participant in the infamous Gumball 3000 race.

For more information on Apocalypse Manufacturing please visit https://www.apocalypse6x6.com/

About Us

With a vision in mind, the professionals at Apocalypse Manufacturing sought to create a 6x6 vehicle that could survive the end of times. Through countless hours of engineering, performance adjustment, and off-road testing this 15-year-old outfit succeeded. Behold the Apocalypse – a truck where looks and function dance with the devil in the pale moonlight. With over 220 on the road today, in countries throughout the world, the prophecy has been fulfilled and then some.

Apocalypse Manufacturing Palm Beach County:

Phone: (954) 306-6163. Address: 2720 Okeechobee Road, West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Apocalypse Manufacturing Broward County:

Phone: (954) 299-2765. Address: 665 NW 4th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

Instagram: @Apocalypse6x6

Tik Tok: @ApocalypseManufacturing

Website: https://www.apocalypse6x6.com/

Photo/Video Gallery: https://www.apocalypse6x6.com/media-press/

Watch The Professionals Build It

Live: https://www.apocalypse6x6.com/elementor-125/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-apocalypse-super-truck--rescues-the-boring-exotic-sportscar-market-301826604.html

SOURCE Apocalypse Manufacturing