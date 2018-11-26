LONDON, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The global apoptosis assays market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5%

The apoptosis assays market is expected to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2023 from an estimated USD 3.6 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 10.5%. The rising incidence and prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, growing funding for cancer research, growing cell-based research, and development of apoptosis-modulating drugs are the key drivers for market growth. However, high investments required for research and development is expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.



The flow cytometry segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

On the basis of detection technology, the apoptosis assays market is segmented into flow cytometry, cell imaging & microscopy, spectrophotometry, and other detection technologies.The cell imaging & microscopy segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The increasing adoption of cell imaging and microscopy in diagnostic laboratories, drug discovery applications, and basic research is the major factor driving the growth of this market segment.



The stem cell research applications segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

On the basis of application, the apoptosis assays market is segmented into drug discovery & development, basic research, stem cell research, and clinical & diagnostic application.The stem cell research applications segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR owing to the increasing number of stem cell research activities and rising investments in stem cell research.



Also government initiatives are expected to increase the number of cell-based research activities, which in turn will support the growth of the stem cell application segment.



APAC is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global apoptosis assays market in 2018.On the other hand, the APAC region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases in this region, large patient population, increasing healthcare spending, and growing interest of key players in APAC countries.



Also, owing to the high growth opportunities in the APAC region, many manufacturers are expanding their global manufacturing bases to this region. With their low-cost manufacturing advantage, China and India are regarded as the most profitable manufacturing and R&D locations by manufacturers.



The breakdown of primary participants was as mentioned below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–35%, Tier 2–45%, and Tier 3–20%

• By Designation: C-level–35%, Director Level–25%, and Others–40%

• By Region: North America–45%, Europe–20%, Asia Pacific–30%, and RoW–5%



The prominent players in the global apoptosis assays market are Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), GE Healthcare (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Geno Technology (US), GeneCopoeia, Inc. (US), Bio-Techne Corporation(US), BioTek Instruments (US), PerkinElmer (US), Promega Corporation (US), Biotium (US), Abcam plc (UK), Canvax (Spain), Abnova (Taiwan), and Creative Bioarray (US).



Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the various apoptosis products and their adoption pattern.It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the global apoptosis assays market for different segments such as products, detection technology, applications, end users, and regions.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product offerings, and recent developments.



Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them garner a greater share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned five strategies for strengthening the market.



This report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the global apoptosis assays market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the global apoptosis assays market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging regions by product, detection technology, application, end user, and region

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the global apoptosis assays market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and products of leading players in the global apoptosis assays market



