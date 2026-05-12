CPI CorpShs Aktie
WKN: 883530 / ISIN: US1259021061
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12.05.2026 17:33:38
The April Jobs Report and CPI Reading Just Hit Consumers With a Double Whammy. Will the Fed Have to Rethink Its Position Regarding Interest Rates?
Coming off a jobs report last Friday that showed pockets of weakness in the labor market, the April Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading came in hot, stoking inflation concerns and hitting consumers with a double whammy.If consumers feel squeezed in the labor market and consumer prices are rising, that spells trouble for the economy, which has defied all odds since the pandemic.Will this recent data force the Federal Reserve to rethink its position regarding interest rates?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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