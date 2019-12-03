03.12.2019 01:15:00

The Art of European Claim Drafting Seminar: Learn Techniques to Achieve Protection while Meeting Official Requirements - London, United Kingdom - May 19-20, 2020

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Art of European Claim Drafting" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This seminar combines one day of claim drafting fundamentals with a further day of focused workshops. Attendees have the choice of either a mechanical or chemical workshop.

Why you should attend

  • Enhance your understanding of the principles of the drafting process
  • Refine your drafting skills and understand the fundamentals of European claim drafting
  • Master the art of successfully preparing and defending claims according to European practice
  • Learn techniques to achieve adequate protection while meeting official requirements
  • Analyse the crucial aspects of good description, amendments and interpretation
  • Gain the edge in claims drafting through in-depth chemical or mechanical workshops

Who Should Attend:

  • Trainee patent attorneys - preparing short or long term to qualify
  • Patent attorneys in private practice
  • Corporate patent attorneys and lawyers
  • People working or training in intellectual property

Agenda:

Programme Day One

Led by Joeri Beetz and Leytham Wall

Know the invention

  • Know the client
  • Understand the invention
  • Novelty
  • The invention and the prior art
  • Inventive step

Claim drafting fundamentals

  • Clarity
  • Claim scope
  • Dos and don'ts

The importance of a good description

  • Structure of the description
  • Amendments and clarity
  • Sufficiency of disclosure

Amendments

  • Legal background
  • In the priority year
  • After filing
  • Limitation
  • Opposition
  • Inescapable trap

Claim interpretation

  • Art. 69 EPC
  • Before and after grant
  • EP v US

International considerations

  • US
  • PCT
  • Asia
  • Drafting a global application
  • PCT applications and priority pitfalls

Programme day two Chemical Workshop

CHEMICAL WORKSHOP

Led by Leythem Wall

Introduction

  • Warm-up exercises
  • Chemical claim types

Further considerations for chemical drafting

  • Exclusion from patentability
  • Exceptions to patentability
  • Parameters
  • Selection inventions
  • Disclaimers
  • Inventive step v sufficiency
  • Sufficiency v clarity
  • Drafting to allow for future amendments

Claim drafting exercise

  • Invention description
  • Essential features
  • Optional features
  • Examples
  • Technical effects
  • Prior art
  • Drafting independent claims
  • Drafting dependent claims
  • Drafting the description

Programme day two MECHANICAL WORKSHOP

MECHANICAL WORKSHOP

Led by Joeri Beetz

Preparation phase

  • Closest prior art selection
  • Novel and inventive features
  • Claim categories, technical fields

Claim sketching

  • Requirements of a patent
  • Novelty
  • Inventive step
  • Clarity
  • Essential features

Claim drafting

  • Functional claiming
  • Mere juxtaposition of features
  • One- and two-part claims
  • Scope of protection. How broad?

Dependent claims

  • Claim trees
  • Claim dependencies

Drafting the description

  • Support inventive step
  • Create fall-back positions

Exercises

  • The problem-solution approach
  • Closest prior art selection
  • Claim categories
  • Novelty and inventive features

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-art-of-european-claim-drafting-seminar-learn-techniques-to-achieve-protection-while-meeting-official-requirements---london-united-kingdom---may-19-20-2020-300967292.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

