03.12.2019 01:15:00
The Art of European Claim Drafting Seminar: Learn Techniques to Achieve Protection while Meeting Official Requirements - London, United Kingdom - May 19-20, 2020
DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Art of European Claim Drafting" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This seminar combines one day of claim drafting fundamentals with a further day of focused workshops. Attendees have the choice of either a mechanical or chemical workshop.
Why you should attend
- Enhance your understanding of the principles of the drafting process
- Refine your drafting skills and understand the fundamentals of European claim drafting
- Master the art of successfully preparing and defending claims according to European practice
- Learn techniques to achieve adequate protection while meeting official requirements
- Analyse the crucial aspects of good description, amendments and interpretation
- Gain the edge in claims drafting through in-depth chemical or mechanical workshops
Who Should Attend:
- Trainee patent attorneys - preparing short or long term to qualify
- Patent attorneys in private practice
- Corporate patent attorneys and lawyers
- People working or training in intellectual property
Agenda:
Programme Day One
Led by Joeri Beetz and Leytham Wall
Know the invention
- Know the client
- Understand the invention
- Novelty
- The invention and the prior art
- Inventive step
Claim drafting fundamentals
- Clarity
- Claim scope
- Dos and don'ts
The importance of a good description
- Structure of the description
- Amendments and clarity
- Sufficiency of disclosure
Amendments
- Legal background
- In the priority year
- After filing
- Limitation
- Opposition
- Inescapable trap
Claim interpretation
- Art. 69 EPC
- Before and after grant
- EP v US
International considerations
- US
- PCT
- Asia
- Drafting a global application
- PCT applications and priority pitfalls
Programme day two Chemical Workshop
CHEMICAL WORKSHOP
Led by Leythem Wall
Introduction
- Warm-up exercises
- Chemical claim types
Further considerations for chemical drafting
- Exclusion from patentability
- Exceptions to patentability
- Parameters
- Selection inventions
- Disclaimers
- Inventive step v sufficiency
- Sufficiency v clarity
- Drafting to allow for future amendments
Claim drafting exercise
- Invention description
- Essential features
- Optional features
- Examples
- Technical effects
- Prior art
- Drafting independent claims
- Drafting dependent claims
- Drafting the description
Programme day two MECHANICAL WORKSHOP
MECHANICAL WORKSHOP
Led by Joeri Beetz
Preparation phase
- Closest prior art selection
- Novel and inventive features
- Claim categories, technical fields
Claim sketching
- Requirements of a patent
- Novelty
- Inventive step
- Clarity
- Essential features
Claim drafting
- Functional claiming
- Mere juxtaposition of features
- One- and two-part claims
- Scope of protection. How broad?
Dependent claims
- Claim trees
- Claim dependencies
Drafting the description
- Support inventive step
- Create fall-back positions
Exercises
- The problem-solution approach
- Closest prior art selection
- Claim categories
- Novelty and inventive features
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fjikn
