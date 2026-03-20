Redefine Properties Aktie
WKN DE: A1CS6S / ISIN: ZAE000143178
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20.03.2026 02:30:00
The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock That Could Redefine Its Industry by the End of 2026
Investors have been increasingly thinking about which software companies will benefit as artificial intelligence (AI) moves from experimentation to real-world deployments. One company that could emerge as a major beneficiary is Salesforce (NYSE: CRM). This technology giant is already well positioned to capitalize on the AI-driven transition in the customer relationship management (CRM) industry.Image source: Getty Images.Salesforce reported solid financial numbers in fiscal 2026 (ending Jan. 31, 2026). Revenues were up 10% year over year to $41.5 billion. The company's remaining performance obligations (RPO, a measure of future project pipeline) was $72 billion. Of this, the current RPO or the contracted revenue expected to be recognized within the next 12 months rose 16% year over year to $35.1 billion. Hence, it is evident that customers are making long-term commitments to Salesforce.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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