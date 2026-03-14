NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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14.03.2026 20:45:00
The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock That Refuses to Slow Down, and It's Not Nvidia
Artificial intelligence (AI) investing seems to have centered around Nvidia more than any other individual stock. This is understandable, as the company's AI accelerators have redefined an industry, and no competitor has yet caught up technically.Still, investors have to remember that Nvidia is not the only stock driving outsized returns from AI. Increasingly, the focus has turned to another chip stock, and investors may want to look into this name before more investors start paying attention.Image source: Micron.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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