NVIDIA Aktie

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

11.03.2026 20:15:00

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock That's Quietly Outperforming Nvidia in 2026

Nvidia has had a tough time on the stock market so far in 2026, with its shares trading roughly flat as of this writing. What's surprising is that investor sentiment around the stock has been negative even though it recently reported terrific results in its latest quarter.Nvidia's position as the world's largest company, along with the growing competition from other chipmakers such as Broadcom, and persistent concerns about an AI bubble, are the probable reasons behind its poor stock market performance this year. However, the same cannot be said of Ciena (NYSE: CIEN), a networking company that has outperformed Nvidia stock impressively so far in 2026.Let's see why that has been the case and whether Ciena can deliver more upside for investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.

Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.

09.03.26 NVIDIA Buy UBS AG
26.02.26 NVIDIA Buy UBS AG
26.02.26 NVIDIA Kaufen DZ BANK
26.02.26 NVIDIA Outperform RBC Capital Markets
26.02.26 NVIDIA Overweight Barclays Capital
NVIDIA Corp. 158,82 -0,25% NVIDIA Corp.

