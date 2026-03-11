NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
11.03.2026 20:15:00
The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock That's Quietly Outperforming Nvidia in 2026
Nvidia has had a tough time on the stock market so far in 2026, with its shares trading roughly flat as of this writing. What's surprising is that investor sentiment around the stock has been negative even though it recently reported terrific results in its latest quarter.Nvidia's position as the world's largest company, along with the growing competition from other chipmakers such as Broadcom, and persistent concerns about an AI bubble, are the probable reasons behind its poor stock market performance this year. However, the same cannot be said of Ciena (NYSE: CIEN), a networking company that has outperformed Nvidia stock impressively so far in 2026.Let's see why that has been the case and whether Ciena can deliver more upside for investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.
|09.03.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|26.02.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|26.02.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|26.02.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.02.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|NVIDIA Corp.
|158,82
|-0,25%