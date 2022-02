The Asia-Pacific Needs 17,600 Jets by 2040, Airbus is (Understandably) Pleased

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Airbus and Boeing traded blows last year over who could best position themselves to own the world's growing air cargo market.Airbus launched a freighter version of its A350 wide-body jet with the aim of seizing a lucrative segment of the jet market that's long been Boeing's territory. Boeing launched its own new 777X freighter, with an order from Qatar Airways out of the gate. On Monday, however, rather than sounding like a heated rival, Airbus said the Asia-Pacific region will need 17,600 new planes in the next two decades, making plenty of landing room for both companies to carve out billions.Continue reading