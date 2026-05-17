BlackRock Aktie
WKN DE: A40PW4 / ISIN: US09290D1019
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17.05.2026 16:15:00
The Asset Manager Whose Private Credit Fund Just Capped Withdrawals. Should BlackRock Investors Worry?
BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) is one of the world's largest asset managers, with $13.9 trillion of assets under management. It offers a wide variety of products and services, so no single product is likely to have a huge impact on the overall business. That said, the company's $26 billion HPS Corporate Lending Fund just did something that investors should keep a close eye on. HPS Corporate Lending Fund is a non-traded business development company (BDC) run by BlackRock. It basically makes loans to smaller companies that lack access to other forms of capital. There are publicly traded BDCs you can buy, with the big draw being yields that can reach 10% or even more. That yield, however, comes with the risk that smaller companies often struggle to make interest payments during recessions and industry-specific downturns.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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