The Association of Dental Support Organizations (ADSO) Applauds Northeast Insurance Dental Companies for PPE Support During COVID-19

ARLINGTON, Va., May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Dental Support Organizations (ADSO), its members and supported dental practices thank and applaud Northeast Delta Dental, Delta Dental of Connecticut, Delta Dental of New Jersey, Principal, Unum and United Concordia for their recognition and appreciation of the added burden the increased use of personal protective equipment (PPE) during the COVID-19 pandemic has caused dental offices, by providing reimbursement for these services.

Your acknowledgment that the COVID-19 pandemic has irreversibly affected and changed the procedures necessary to ensure continued mitigation of infectious diseases to both patients and employees in a dental setting, and that comes with the additional cost that needs to be addressed, is laudable.

ADSO's members and their supported dental practices will continue to provide the safest possible dental visit to the patients they serve.

About the ADSO

The Association of Dental Support Organizations (ADSO) is a non-profit international trade association whose members support more than 13,000 dentists worldwide. ADSO supports its members through research, education and advocacy; enabling them to foster innovation, collaboration and a vibrant market where DSO-supported dentists can provide quality oral health care.

