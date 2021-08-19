The Association of Energy Services Professionals Selected to Lead Innovative Three-Year Educational Training Effort by the DOE Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy

PHOENIX, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Energy Services Professionals (AESP), a non-profit association that provides professional development tools, accredited training programs, and networking resources to over 2,400 members, announced today it has been selected by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) to design and deliver accredited educational training to energy professionals across the U.S.

AESP will use its vast network of energy experts along with the latest advancements in eLearning technology, including virtual reality and AI-driven instructional design, to lead a three-year effort and enhance the new grid-interactive energy technology job skills of 50,000 professionals in the energy workforce. The training will be free and open to all energy professionals.

"We are thrilled the DOE selected AESP to lead this training initiative," said Jennifer Szaro, CEO of AESP. "Each year, AESP provides training to more than 7,000 energy professionals, and we are dedicated to producing timely, relevant content in the interest of knowledge sharing, professional development and community building. We are excited to partner with the EERE to move the needle on grid-interactive and demand flexible load technology education. We are especially excited to be able to offer this content in a way that ensures access for all energy professionals."

The training curriculum will be designed to closely align with learning needs across the U.S. on a region-by-region basis. National and regional needs will be determined through a skills gap analysis designed by AESP to provide a regionally specific understanding of the precise educational training needs of professionals across the energy industry.

The project's goals are to help today's clean energy and energy efficiency professionals grow their understanding and capabilities with new grid-interactive energy technologies, also commonly referred to as demand flexible loads.

The initiative includes partners with instructional design and eLearning expertise; regional organizational partners, industry research leaders, and state energy efficiency nonprofits—each of which brings its own organizational expertise in energy efficiency and workforce development. Partner organizations include: Julius Education, Clean Power Research, The Florida Solar Energy Center (FSEC), Southeast Energy Efficiency Alliance (SEEA), Midwest Energy Efficiency Alliance (MEEA), Northeast Energy Efficiency Partnerships (NEEP), Southwest Energy Efficiency Project (SWEEP), South-Central Partnership for Energy Efficiency as a Resource (SPEER), the California Efficiency and Demand Management Council (CEDMC) and Trilogy Workforce Solutions.

