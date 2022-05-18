The Athlete's Foot partners with adidas and brings back 'The Athlete of the Mic' contest with the winner to perform at 'Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash' in Atlanta

The two brand leaders will crown a winner to perform alongside some of the biggest-named artists

ATLANTA, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The specialty footwear and lifestyle retailer, The Athlete's Foot (TAF), and leading sportswear manufacturer, adidas will be hosting the popular, "The Athlete of the Mic," contest with a winner to perform at "Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash," in Atlanta. The contest will grant someone an opportunity to be alongside mega hip-hop stars including 2 Chainz, Kodak Black, Nardo Wick, Kali, BeatKing and Omeretta The Great onstage in front of more than 30,000 fans.

"The Athlete of the Mic contest is one of our favorite annual events we host as it provides a way for our brand to be integrated into the community with a known presence and a way to bring us closer to our loyal customers," said Senior Director of Product and Marketing for The Athlete's Foot, Darius Billings. "This contest is unique for The Athlete's Foot as we align the brand with someone who aspires to be an artist and give them a platform for a once in a lifetime opportunity."

There are two ways to enter the contest with the first being online at TheAthleteoftheMic.com as well as live auditions. All hopeful prospects who enter online will need to upload a two-minute video of their performance. There will also be opportunities to receive a guaranteed live audition at select The Athlete's Foot stores in Atlanta and Raleigh, N.C .

"This is one of many engagement opportunities we have planned with adidas and other strategic brand partnerships to further our engagement with the communities," said The Athlete's Foot President and General Manager of Americas, Matthew Lafone. "We thank adidas for their strong commitment to The Athlete's Foot and look forward to The Athlete of the Mic contest as we partner with one of the most recognizable sportswear brands."

For more information about the contest including rules and regulations, please visit TheAthleteOfTheMic.com .

About The Athlete's Foot (TAF):

More than just a retail store but branded to be a destination for athletic street style, The Athlete's Foot is a global retailer of athletic inspired lifestyle for streetwear, footwear, apparel and accessories. The Athlete's Foot sneaker and streetwear chain has 550 stores and e-commerce shops in 30+ countries. Its global headquarters are located in Stans, Switzerland and in Atlanta, Ga. in the United States.

