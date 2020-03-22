The ATS Group Supports Local Businesses Impacted by COVID-19

MALVERN, Pa., March 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advanced Technology Services (ATS) Group, an IT Managed Services Provider (MSP) announced today that it is offering each team member up to $200 USD to spend at their favorite local businesses. They are also making financial contributions to small businesses in the area. This announcement comes in a time where many small business owners are fearful of the impact to both their business and their employees caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

In an email to employees, Tim Conley, Principal of The ATS Group, acknowledged, "There are many areas of the Economy that are truly hurting." He goes on to say, "I would like us, as a team, to do our part to help out."

"I am a small business owner myself, and I can appreciate the challenge my peers are facing," says Conley. "ATS has been fortunate to date, and it was a no-brainer to me that we should be helping these folks stay in business."

Over the next several weeks, employees of The ATS Group are being encouraged to "pay it forward," by ordering takeout or delivery from their favorite local restaurants, shopping online with local merchants, or purchasing gift cards for services using the stipend provided by the company.

Additionally, ATS has made financial donations to several area businesses that have been impacted by the temporary close of their business. Donna Rudolf Fitzpatrick, owner of Lotus Hair & Skin Studio, a full-service salon in Morton, PA, is one of the recipients of The ATS Group's donations. "This is a challenging time for our business, employees, and families," says Rudolf Fitzpatrick. "The ATS Group's contribution means so much. We are incredibly grateful that they are willing to stand by our side in this way."

"I am thrilled to work for a company that cares not only about me and my family, but also our community," says Andy Wojnarek, Principal Solutions Architect at The ATS Group. "This is a really generous gesture, and it gave all of us a positivity boost in an otherwise tough time."

About ATS Group: The ATS Group provides a fully inclusive set of technology services and tools designed to innovate and transform IT. Their systems integration, business resiliency, cloud enablement, infrastructure intelligence and managed services help businesses of all sizes "get IT done". With nearly 20 years in business, ATS has become the trusted advisor to nearly 500 customers across multiple industries. They have built their reputation around honesty, integrity, and technical expertise that is unrivaled by the competition.

