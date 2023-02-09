THE AUSTIN COMPANY ANNOUNCES KEY PROMOTIONS

KALAMAZOO, Mich., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Austin Company announced two key promotions for members of its Western Michigan office.

Brian Green, formerly Project Manager, has been promoted to Operations Manager – Construction Management Services. Green has over 18 years of industry experience (11 years with Austin). His new responsibilities include managing the Agency Construction Management (CM) program, including developing and implementing a quality control program and creating core processes and competencies. He will oversee all construction management project personnel planning, budgets, and adherence to quality control program and core processes.

"I hope to expand our team and the services we offer our clients. I look forward to maintaining existing relationships while creating new ones, and to the continuous improvement of everything we do, from onboarding new employees to executing and closing out projects," said Green.

Green earned his bachelor's degree in architecture from Lawrence Technological University, Southfield, Michigan. Outside of his work with Austin, he is an active volunteer for Habitat for Humanity International.

Brian Reeves, former Senior Project Superintendent, has been promoted to Operations Manager – Trade Services. Reeves has more than 25 years of experience (19 years with Austin). His new role will require him to manage general trades and self-performed work at five sites, including the administration of project budgets. "I look forward to building my skill set, creating efficiencies, and maintaining our excellent safety record," said Reeves.

"Austin's West Michigan Operation has experienced exponential growth in recent years. Brian Green and Brian Reeves have made great contributions to our operation. They exemplify Austin's values and have played vital roles in the expansion of our services and the deepening of our client relationships, said Vice President and General Manager Steve VanWormer.

Austin is a full-service, Design-Build company offering site location consulting, design, engineering, and construction. Headquartered in Cleveland, Austin has offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Irvine, California; Kalamazoo, Michigan; Merritt Island, Florida; San Luis Potosi, Mexico; and London, United Kingdom. The Austin Company is a subsidiary of Kajima. To learn more about Austin - https://theaustin.com/

