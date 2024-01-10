|
10.01.2024 11:20:00
The Average American Has $87,000 Saved for Retirement. Here Are 3 Stocks That Can Buoy Those Numbers.
For all of the focus on saving for retirement, most Americans have too little saved to actually retire comfortably. The average American has only saved about $87,000 in IRA and 401(k) accounts. Unfortunately, this falls far short of what most experts consider adequate savings to retire on. For instance, Fidelity's guidelines call for retirees to save the equivalent of 10 times their annual salary by age 67.Given this situation, some affected investors might be looking for stocks that could increase their savings. At the same time, the closer these investors are to retirement, the less they want to take chances on stocks that could reduce an already too-small nest egg. They will want to avoid high-risk stocks.Fortunately, there are stocks out there that offer growth and safety. Three options to consider are Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG). Let's find out a bit more about these relatively safe growth stocks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Heremehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Heremehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerInflationsdaten im Blick: ATX schwächer -- DAX im Minus -- Wall Street leichter -- Asiens Märkte letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegt sich im Minus. Die Wall Street bewegt sich in der Verlustzone. Die asiatischen Börsen zogen derweil an.