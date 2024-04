The Average American Has This Much Saved for Retirement in 2024. Will it Be Enough for You?

It's important to do your best to save well for retirement so that you're not overly reliant on Social Security to pay the bills once your career wraps up. But are you saving enough for your senior years?Recent data from Northwestern Mutual found that Americans, on average, think it'll take a $1.46 nest egg to retire comfortably. But there's a huge disconnect between what Americans have saved and what they feel they need to save. That's because the average retirement plan balance among workers of all ages today is just $88,400.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel