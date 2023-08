The Average Borrower Takes 21 Years to Repay Their Student Loans. 3 Ways to Cut That in Half

Paying off student loans is a long-term prospect for most people with educational debt. In fact, the average borrower takes around 21 years before they are finally free of the financial burden they took on when earning their degree. If you don't want to be repaying your loans for the better part of your career, there are options to tackle this obligation sooner. In fact, trying out these three techniques could help your loans disappear in about half the time. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel