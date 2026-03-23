AXA Aktie
WKN: 901685 / ISIN: US0545361075
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23.03.2026 17:45:00
The AXA Foundation for Human Progress and École normale supérieure announce the launch of Re-Contract
The AXA Foundation for Human Progress and École normale supérieure (ENS-PLS) are continuing their partnership through a new transdisciplinary research project: Re-Contract, a research program on the renewal of the social contract. This project aims to fundamentally re-examine the social contract and explore how to rethink trust, solidarity, and prevention in the face of contemporary challenges that undermine our collective capacity to project ourselves into the future.By linking reflection on the social contract and on risks, Re-Contract fits directly into the mission of the AXA Foundation for Human Progress: supporting academic and field actors working for a more cohesive, more inclusive, and more resilient society, today and for future generations.Adopting a transdisciplinary approach, the Re-Contract project is based on a state-of-the-art overview that includes philosophy, social sciences, economics, law, and opens up an innovative collaboration hypothesis with mathematics. It innovates by placing at the heart of its analysis systemic risks, the phenomenon of polycrisis, and the role of insurance—dimensions that have so far been largely absent from classical analyses.This program, whose scientific leadership will be provided by Marie Gaille, Director of Research at CNRS and affiliated professor at École Normale Supérieure, will analyze:how geopolitical instability, environmental crises, rising inequalities, distrust of institutions, manipulation of information, and the multiplication of global risks are undermining the foundations of living together and trust between citizens and institutions;the principle of prevention, the best ways of conveying knowledge about risks to a non-specialist audience, and the different scales of action (local, national, global) at which they should be considered, in order to strengthen trust, solidarity, and collective resilience;the role of private and public actors in guaranteeing the safety of individuals, in a context where risks are increasingly complex and interdependent.Ultimately, the project aims to foster the emergence of a shared culture of risk, which is essential for developing prevention strategies and renewed capacities for collective action in the present and for a shared future on planet Earth. This culture, which remains largely absent, requires the dissemination of accessible knowledge, including on diffuse risks, with cumulative or “low-noise” effects, which are often difficult to perceive but have significant long-term consequences.AXA’s scientific philanthropy has been supporting ENS-PSL since 2018. Their major joint project was the Chaire de Geopolitique du Risque, directed by Professor J. Peter Burgess for 10 years , and carried by the Fondation de l’ENS.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei AXA SAShs
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