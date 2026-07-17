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WKN DE: A2DF53 / ISIN: JP3507750002
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17.07.2026 20:00:00
The Backwards Social Security COLA Rule That Will Probably Short-Change Seniors (Again) in 2027
Social Security beneficiaries are likely to get an above-average benefit boost in January 2027, according to recent cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) projections. But it'll likely be less than what you were hoping for, especially with the high inflation we've seen so far this year.A big part of this is the very unintuitive way the government calculates Social Security COLAs. It has cost seniors in the past, and it probably will again in 2027.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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