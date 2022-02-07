Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
07.02.2022 12:30:00
The Bad Parts of Amazon's Earnings Report
Judging by the market's reaction to Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) fourth-quarter report, you'd think the e-commerce and cloud computing giant hit it out of the park. In some ways it did. The company's stake in electric vehicle company Rivian delivered a gain of nearly $12 billion; Amazon Web Services (AWS) continues to fire on all cylinders, growing rapidly and producing incredible profits; and an announced price hike for Amazon Prime will bring in billions in additional revenue.All of this helped push Amazon stock up more than 10% on Friday, a big move for a trillion-dollar company. This post-earnings rally undid some of the damage inflicted by the rout in growth stocks over the past few months, although the stock is still down around 15% from recent highs.The market focused on the good parts of Amazon's report on Friday, but there were plenty of bad parts that investors shouldn't ignore.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Parts Holding Europe SASmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Parts Holding Europe SASmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schwankt im Montagshandel -- DAX- Anleger unentschlossen -- Asiens Börsenhandel endet uneinheitlich - China mit Nachholbedaf nach der Feiertagspause
Der heimische Markt muss seinen Erholungsversuch abbrechen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es nur noch marginal nach oben. In Fernost prägten unterschiedliche Vorzeichen das Bild.