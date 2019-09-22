The Baldwin County Community Alliance will unveil its newest tool to fight prescription drug abuse

FAIRHOPE, Ala., Sept. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On average, 130 Americans die every day from an opioid overdose, including prescription and illicit drugs, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Baldwin County Community Alliance (BCCA) will unveil its newest tool to fight prescription drug abuse -- an incinerator -- on Monday, Sept. 23, at 10 a.m. at the Daphne Police Department located at 1502 US-98, Daphne, AL 36526. The incinerator will be used to properly destroy prescription drugs collected from the nine permanent drug drop boxes located across Baldwin County.

The BCCA is comprised of multiple community agencies collaborating to decrease underage drinking and prescription drug misuse by Baldwin County youth. Hundreds of pounds of prescription drugs have been collected in the permanent prescription drug drop boxes before misuse could occur.

The incinerator was purchased through a SAMHSA grant through the Prevention Department of Alabama Department of Mental Health. The Daphne Police Department worked in unison with the BCCA to obtain and install the incinerator, adding another layer of protection to keep children drug free.

The BCCA operates under the AltaPointe Health umbrella. AltaPointe provides services to more than 34,000 children and adults each year across seven counties in Alabama. For more information on the BCCA or the incinerator, you can contact Shai Markris, prevention program developer, at (251) 517-1275 or smarkris@altapointe.org.

SOURCE Baldwin County Community Alliance