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14.09.2026 17:02:47

The Baldwin Insurance Group Majority Stake To Be Acquired In $7.7 Bln All-Cash Deal, Stock Rises

(RTTNews) - Monday, The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (BWIN) announced an agreement in which a majority interest in the company will be acquired by an entity to be formed by Sequence Holdings and DFO Management for an enterprise value of about $7.7 billion in cash.

The total consideration includes an equity purchase price of approximately $4.6 billion and approximately $3.1 billion of net debt assumed or refinanced in connection with the transaction.

As per the terms of the deal, which is set to close in the first quarter of 2027, Baldwin shareholders will receive $32.50 in cash for each share of Baldwin common stock they hold.

Following the acquisition, Baldwin will become a privately held company. The transaction will be carried out through a newly formed merger subsidiary, which will merge with and into Baldwin, with Baldwin surviving as a wholly owned subsidiary of Sequence Holdings.

"This transaction allows us to deliver immediate value to shareholders while establishing a partnership with Sequence and DFO that will give Baldwin the long-duration capital and frontier AI execution to invest and move at the pace this moment demands," said Trevor Baldwin, Chief Executive Officer of The Baldwin Group.

Currently, BWIN was trading at $31.92, up 7.67 percent on the Nasdaq.

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BRP Group Inc Registered Shs -A- 31,94 7,72% BRP Group Inc Registered Shs -A-

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