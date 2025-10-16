Bank of New York Mellon Aktie

Bank of New York Mellon

WKN DE: A0MVKA / ISIN: US0640581007

16.10.2025 12:27:06

The Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.339 billion, or $1.88 per share. This compares with $1.110 billion, or $1.50 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.91 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.77 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.3% to $5.081 billion from $4.648 billion last year.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.339 Bln. vs. $1.110 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.88 vs. $1.50 last year. -Revenue: $5.081 Bln vs. $4.648 Bln last year.

